From Kamal Haasan to Ram Charan, celebs extend heartfelt wishes on India’s 76th Republic Day

On the 76th Republic Day of India, several Indian film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ram Charan, shared patriotic messages on social media to honour the nation and its values.
Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans with Republic Day wishes through a post on his X handle.
Kamal Haasan shared a profound message, reflecting on the nation’s ideals and diversity, stating, “...India was built on a dream, where the Constitution wasn’t just a document, but the conscience of the nation. In our collective hands rests the destiny of a nation that shines brighter with each passing day...”
Akshay Kumar shared an emotional video paying tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and tweeted, “We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!”
Priyanka Chopra expressed her wishes via her Instagram story, while Sidharth Malhotra shared his gratitude on X, saying, “Celebrating the spirit of unity, diversity, and progress that defines our great nation. Happy Republic Day.”
Ram Charan tweeted, “Happy Republic Day! May we always stand together for a stronger, brighter, and prouder India. #RepublicDayIndia.”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video on Instagram, waving the national flag with pride. She wrote, “Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati hai— Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan. Happy Republic Day! #76thRepublicDay #JaiHind #ProudToBeIndian.”
Stars like Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Mohanlal, and many others also shared their heartfelt wishes, celebrating India’s unity, heritage, and progress.