The five times birthday girl Shruti Haasan spoke her heart and inspired us all

As Shruti Haasan rings in another year of her extraordinary life today, we pause to celebrate the remarkable journey of an artist and a bold individual who has consistently spoken her truth. Whether through candid interviews or soul-stirring social media posts, Shruti’s openness and wisdom have inspired and empowered countless fans. Here are five powerful moments where her words resonated deeply, offering a glimpse into her authentic perspective on life.
1. On Mental Health
“Mental health is really simple and really complex at the same time. I always use this example: if you have a stomach ache, you will have ajwain or yogurt and avoid spicy food on the first day. On day two, you might take medicine, and by day three, if the pain continues, you’ll visit a doctor. No one in your family questions you for seeking medical help, so why should mental health be any different?”
Shruti’s profound analogy shines a light on the importance of treating mental health with the same seriousness we give physical health. Her words push against the stigma surrounding mental health care, encouraging open dialogue and advocating for the need to seek professional help when necessary.
2. On Menstrual Leave
“I believe menstrual leave can be beneficial in certain cases. Implementing it in the film industry is tricky, given the complex schedules and the number of people involved in a shoot. However, if it can be implemented in other sectors, I’m all for it! I’ve heard of senior actresses in Hollywood marking those days so they don’t do emotionally intense scenes. As women, it’s beyond our control.”
Shruti’s practical yet empathetic take on menstrual leave reflects her understanding of the challenges within the film industry. While she acknowledges the logistical hurdles, she champions the idea of providing women with this consideration in other industries.
3. On Music
“I’ve always created music for myself first. The connection I have with my music is healing, spiritual—it feels like an extension of me. And then I share it. But the need to create is stronger than the need to share. That’s what keeps me going.”
For Shruti, music is not just a career; it’s a sacred, personal journey. Her words remind us that true creativity stems from within and that the joy of creating is more fulfilling than seeking external approval.
4. On Financial Independence in Relationships
“I believe financial independence is crucial for women. But I’ve also experienced a funny side to it—because I’ve been independent for so long, sometimes men don’t offer to pay because they assume I can handle it. They say, ‘You’ve got money, don’t you?’”
Shruti’s witty yet insightful view on financial independence tackles the complex dynamics it can create in relationships. While highlighting the power of self-reliance, she also brings a fresh perspective to the evolving norms in today’s partnerships.
5. On the Value of Friendships
“It’s important to be friendly on a movie set, but my real friends are the ones I’ve known since I was three or four. They keep me grounded. My best friends—Krishnan, Anusha, Neha—they live entirely different lives. One is a pilot and musician, another works in finance, and the third is a mom and dance therapist. They enrich my life. We talk about us—they don’t care about my movies, they just want to know that I’m okay.”
Shruti’s heartfelt tribute to her lifelong friends is a beautiful reminder of the importance of deep, meaningful connections. In a world full of fleeting interactions, her unwavering bond with her childhood friends serves as a testament to the value of staying rooted and grounded through authentic relationships.
As we celebrate Shruti Haasan today, her words continue to echo with wisdom, strength, and a refreshing dose of honesty. She’s not just an artist; she’s a voice that speaks truth, authenticity, and empowerment—reminding us all to stay true to ourselves.