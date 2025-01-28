Soha Ali Khan seeks blessings at Buddhist temple with family

Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan, alongside her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The family trip took place at the famous Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Kyoto. On Tuesday, Soha took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos wherein she Kunal, and Inaaya are seen exploring the temple's serene surroundings, taking in the stunning architecture and picturesque views.

The family looked happy and relaxed, making the most of their time together in one of Japan’s most treasured landmarks. The couple also posed together for the happy clicks. Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.”