Jasprit Bumrah shares glimpses from unforgettable night with family at Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently shared his experience attending Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad, posting a video showcasing his family's enjoyment of the performance.
“This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We'll see you soon,” he wrote. The video captured Jasprit sharing smiles with his wife and mother, as well as interacting with the band backstage.
Jasprit had previously been the center of attention during Coldplay‘s Indian tour. On January 26, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin dedicated a song to the cricketer, acknowledging his exceptional bowling skills.
“O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket,” Chris had said, while showcasing a clip of Jasprit‘s impressive bowling performance and displaying his signed Test jersey on stage.
These events have coincided with a growing focus on India's potential as a major player in the global concert economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted this potential at the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.
"In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy,"
PM Modi stated. He pointed to the sold-out Coldplay concerts as evidence of the significant demand for live music experiences in India. PM Modi emphasised that the concert economy has the potential to boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance India's global image as a vibrant and dynamic cultural hub.