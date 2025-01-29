Sharvari joins photographer Sutej Pannu to spread joy at Dadar flower market

Popular photographer Sutej Singh Pannu, known for his heartwarming images and videos capturing people from all walks of life, teamed up with actress Sharvari at Mumbai’s iconic Dadar flower market.

Recently, the duo set out to spread joy among the flower vendors, making their day memorable with kindness and warmth. In a video shared on Instagram, Sharvari is seen picking up a camera herself, capturing portraits of the vendors in their element. In the heartfelt clip, Sutej asked Sharvari about them taking the photographs together. The ace photographer also explains to the locals how to pose.

As the actress is prepared to leave, Sutej asks her, “You brought smiles to their faces, how did you feel?” The Munjya actress replied, saying, “I felt very happy. These pure moments are very special and making them smile made my day.”