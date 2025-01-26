Alia Bhatt embraces elegance in black silk sari at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary runway show

Alia accessorised thoughtfully, complementing the blouse’s embellishments with dangling earrings and statement gold rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted twisted bun with a few loose strands framing her face. Gold peep-toe block heels, a small bindi, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lip colour completed her glamorous look.

The Sabyasachi 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. Deepika Padukone opened the show, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother. Iconic American model Christy Turlington closed the show. According to reports, the event hosted approximately 600 guests and featured over 100 models showcasing Sabyasachi’s designs.