Alia Bhatt embraces elegance in black silk sari at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary runway show

Alia Bhatt joined a host of celebrities at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary runway show, making a striking appearance in a custom Sabyasachi creation. The actress chose a dramatic and sophisticated look from the designer’s special collection, opting for a black silk sari paired with a heavily embellished blouse.
Alia’s sari, a handcrafted Murshidabad silk piece designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself, was draped in a classic style, featuring neat pleats at the front. The sari was worn low on her waist, allowing the pallu to cascade over her shoulder and trail gracefully on the floor, showcasing the intricate details of her shimmering blouse.
The blouse, a backless bralette style, served as the focal point of the ensemble. It was adorned with a vibrant array of precious stones, sequins, and metallic threads, adding a touch of colour against the black silk.
The blouse’s design included a plunging V-neckline, a cropped hem that exposed her midriff, a sleeveless cut, and a fitted silhouette, creating a bold yet elegant look.
Alia accessorised thoughtfully, complementing the blouse’s embellishments with dangling earrings and statement gold rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted twisted bun with a few loose strands framing her face. Gold peep-toe block heels, a small bindi, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lip colour completed her glamorous look.
The Sabyasachi 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. Deepika Padukone opened the show, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother. Iconic American model Christy Turlington closed the show. According to reports, the event hosted approximately 600 guests and featured over 100 models showcasing Sabyasachi’s designs.