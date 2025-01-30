Actor Abhishek Banerjee clarifies social media mix-up, denies writing ‘Paatal Lok 2’ and jokes about lacking writing talent

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in films and series, is currently navigating a rather unique identity crisis—one that involves a name he shares with none other than his close friend and extraordinarily talented writer, Abhishek Banerjee. The result? The actor is getting mistakenly credited for a series of brilliant episodes in Paatal Lok Season 2, which, in reality, were penned by his gifted counterpart.

With his trademark humor, the actor has responded to the mix-up, equally amused and a bit exasperated. Recalling their early days of struggle, he wryly remembers telling his friend, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.” Little did he know, his playful prediction would come true.

Let’s clear the air: while actor Abhishek Banerjee has a gift for breathing life into complex characters, his writing skills—well, let’s just say they’re nonexistent. “If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejected faster than my first audition,” he jokes, giving us a glimpse into his self-deprecating style.

Enter writer Abhishek Banerjee, a creative mastermind whose talent for storytelling has won hearts and accolades. The actor is quick to clarify that his friend deserves all the credit for his literary brilliance. “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him,” he adds with a chuckle.

Before signing off, the actor made a heartfelt request: “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it!”