Wedding beats play as hip-hop artist Raftaar gets married to fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda

Famous rapper Raftaar exchanged garlands with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda. The couple got married in an intimate but dreamy wedding ceremony with friends and family. While the couple themselves have not shared anything about their wedding, photos and videos from the ceremony are all over social media and fans cannot contain their excitement.
The speculation began when a user shared a picture of a welcome board at a venue that read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj.” The image was accompanied by the hashtag #ManDilYahinBanenge.
The couple even had a pre-wedding ceremony. A video from the sangeet ceremony surfaced on social media, where Raftaar was seen grooving on the stage.
This morning, photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony surfaced online on social media. The couple can be seen getting married in a South Indian ceremony, dressed in traditional attire. The captures communicate the couple’s fascination with each other as they are all smiles.
Raftaar, who recently released his album HARD DRIVE Vol. 2, and is famous for tracks like Dhaakad, All Black, Swag Mera Desi and Ghana Kasoota, is currently the judge of Hustle Season 4 on MTV. While Manraj is a fashion stylist from Kolkata, based in Mumbai, she has collaborated with Raftaar previously in music videos such as Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota and Shringar. This marriage also marks a new beginning for Raftaar, who previously got divorced to Komal Vohra in 2020.