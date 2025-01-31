Wedding beats play as hip-hop artist Raftaar gets married to fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda

Famous rapper Raftaar exchanged garlands with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda. The couple got married in an intimate but dreamy wedding ceremony with friends and family. While the couple themselves have not shared anything about their wedding, photos and videos from the ceremony are all over social media and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The speculation began when a user shared a picture of a welcome board at a venue that read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj.” The image was accompanied by the hashtag #ManDilYahinBanenge.