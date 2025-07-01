Is Adria Arjona the next wonder woman? DCEU casting buzz heats up

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, may have dropped a subtle clue about the future of Wonder Woman in the reimagined DC Universe. In a recent interview, the director spoke about actress Adria Arjona, sparking speculation that she could be in the running to take on the legendary Amazonian mantle. Arjona, who recently gained acclaim for her performance in Hit Man, became the subject of casting buzz after fans noticed James Gunn followed her on Instagram.
Responding to the online chatter, James Gunn addressed the rumors with a hint of amusement, noting that people immediately jumped to conclusions after noticing his social media activity. He acknowledged the speculation and reportedly remarked that Arjona would make an excellent Wonder Woman.
However, he emphasized that his praise wasn’t based on a recent discovery. He clarified that Arjona had previously worked with him on a film nearly seven years ago, and they had remained friends since. James Gunn made it clear that he had followed her on Instagram long before the current rumors emerged.
Although he stopped short of confirming any casting decisions, his comments have fueled hopes that Arjona might step into Gal Gadot’s shoes as the next Wonder Woman. His admiration for her talent, combined with their professional history, has only intensified fan interest. In a broader conversation about the character’s future, the director confirmed earlier this year that a new Wonder Woman film is currently in development.
Alongside the film, a series focusing on Themyscira, the mythical homeland of the Amazons, is being produced for HBO. These projects reflect his intent to reintroduce the Wonder Woman mythology through a fresh creative lens.
Beyond Wonder Woman, Gunn’s DC roadmap includes several highly anticipated projects. Superman, starring David Corenswet, is set to release in July 2025, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by Craig Gillespie, is scheduled for June 2026. He is also diving into darker territory with Clayface, a horror-inspired origin story directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, slated for September 2026. Together, these titles signal a bold new era for the DC Universe under his vision.