James Gunn blames Disney for Marvel's downfall: ‘It wasn’t right, and it killed them’

In a recent interview with , the Guardians of the Galaxy director didn’t hold back as he addressed what he sees as the core issue plaguing Hollywood blockbusters: rushed productions and unfinished scripts. “The movie industry isn’t dying because people don’t love movies anymore,” James Gunn stated. “It’s dying because films are being made without fully developed screenplays.” His critique strikes at the heart of how major studios have been operating—churning out content to meet demand, often at the expense of quality storytelling.

James Gunn, now in his third year as co-head of DC Studios, is determined to break that cycle. He’s leading a creative overhaul at DC, starting with Superman, which promises a fresh tone, a new cast, and a thoughtful return to character-driven storytelling. But more importantly, he’s laying down a non-negotiable rule: no film goes into production without a solid script. He revealed that DC recently pulled the plug on a greenlit project because the screenplay wasn’t up to par. “I just couldn’t move forward on a movie that didn’t have a strong script,” he explained. Fortunately, other upcoming titles—like Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface—have met his high standards.