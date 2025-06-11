James Gunn confirms Superman post-credit scene but promises no Marvel-style missteps

James Gunn candidly admitted that he’s made some choices in the past that he wouldn’t repeat. One example? The post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame where Thor ends up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The director explained that he had no real intention of incorporating Thor into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

He also reflected on the post-credits introduction of Adam Warlock in Guardians Vol. 2, a move that eventually forced him to integrate the character into Vol. 3, even though it wasn’t part of his original creative plan. Instead of using post-credit scenes purely to set up sequels or spin-offs, he now prefers them to be rewarding moments that serve the current film rather than pressure future ones. He pointed to the fun inclusion of Howard the Duck in the first Guardians film or the Peacemaker teaser in The Suicide Squad, which made sense because the show was already in development.