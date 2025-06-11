James Gunn confirms Superman post-credit scene but promises no Marvel-style missteps

American filmmaker James Gunn is offering some clarity on what fans can expect once the credits roll on his upcoming Superman film. Yes, the movie will feature a post-credit scene but he wants audiences to know it won’t follow the usual Marvel-style tease of future projects. In a recent interview, the veteran director revealed that his current approach is shaped by lessons he learned during his time at Marvel Studios.
James Gunn candidly admitted that he’s made some choices in the past that he wouldn’t repeat. One example? The post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame where Thor ends up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The director explained that he had no real intention of incorporating Thor into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
He also reflected on the post-credits introduction of Adam Warlock in Guardians Vol. 2, a move that eventually forced him to integrate the character into Vol. 3, even though it wasn’t part of his original creative plan. Instead of using post-credit scenes purely to set up sequels or spin-offs, he now prefers them to be rewarding moments that serve the current film rather than pressure future ones. He pointed to the fun inclusion of Howard the Duck in the first Guardians film or the Peacemaker teaser in The Suicide Squad, which made sense because the show was already in development.
While the director enjoys offering fans a little extra, he’s mindful about its purpose. With Superman starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult will set for release on July 11, fans can expect a fresh approach that honors the genre without repeating old mistakes.