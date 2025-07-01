Saanvika reveals refusing to kiss on Panchayat Season 4 was a personal choice

In a recent revelation, actress Saanvika, known for her role as Rinki in the popular web series Panchayat, shared that an intimate kissing scene with co–star Jitendra Kumar (who played the role of Sachiv Ji) was initially scripted for Season 4. However, the actress expressed discomfort with the scene, leading the makers to respectfully remove it from the final script.

Actress Saanvika, Rinki of Panchayat, shares why she declined on–screen kiss with Sachiv Ji

In a recent interview, Saanvika shared how she came to Mumbai alone to kickstart her acting career without even informing her family. She said that she’s always been proud of what she did and how she built herself to be the person she is now. However, certain things like a kissing scene at this stage can still make her uncomfortable, especially with the awareness that it’s a family show and that her family might be a part of the audience as well.

She said, “In the beginning, no one said anything when the narration was done. But then the director, Akshat, talked to me. He said that in this season we have inserted a scene where Sachiv ji and Rinki will kiss. Earlier the scene was different. Both of them are in the car, she falls down and then they kiss.”

She shared how she took some time to think about the scenes before letting go of it. “So, I said give me two days to think whether I am comfortable doing it or not. Then I thought that Panchayat has all kinds of audiences, but mostly family people. I was worried about how he would react, and I was also not comfortable. So I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, but they inserted the tank scene.”

During the conversation with the makers, Saanvika said they assured her comfort but she wasn’t totally up for it. “They said that we will not shoot it in a vulgar way. But when we were shooting, it felt awkward. I became very uncomfortable, but Jeetu is a very nice person. He makes you feel comfortable,” she added.

When asked about the making of Panchayat season 5, the actress said, “The process for Panchayat Season 5 has begun. Hopefully, maybe by mid–next year or sometime next year, it will be released. And we are likely to begin the shoot for Season 5 maybe at the end of this year or next year. The writing has already started. So once the writing is done, we will start shooting.”