Actress Swastika Dutta suffers a corneal damage; know the signs now!

What could have been a great day for actress Swastika Dutta as she was shooting for Aritra Mukherjee's Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, turned out to be a horrific nightmare, as she ended up having a corneal damage. The actress took to social media to share this incident, asking her fans and family to keep her in prayers.

Swastika Dutta suffers a corneal damage

The actress on Thursday, took to social media and posted a story saying, "I get that everything happens for a reason, but then...

Yesterday while shooting for my next film #BhanupriyaBhooterHotel. I was severly attacked by the worst pain in this world. I was immediately taken to the hospital by my production. I am fighting Cornea Damage. How, When, Why..I don't know. I am fighting the worst pain, I mean it."