Actress Swastika Dutta suffers a corneal damage; know the signs now!

What could have been a great day for actress Swastika Dutta as she was shooting for Aritra Mukherjee's Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, turned out to be a horrific nightmare, as she ended up having a corneal damage. The actress took to social media to share this incident, asking her fans and family to keep her in prayers.
The actress on Thursday, took to social media and posted a story saying, "I get that everything happens for a reason, but then...
Yesterday while shooting for my next film #BhanupriyaBhooterHotel. I was severly attacked by the worst pain in this world. I was immediately taken to the hospital by my production. I am fighting Cornea Damage. How, When, Why..I don't know. I am fighting the worst pain, I mean it."
The most common signs and symptoms of a corneal abrasion can include eye pain or burning, the feeling that something is in your eye, watery eyes, blurred vision, red eyes, sensitivity to light or swollen eyes/eyelids. Cornea damage can happen if you scratch your cornea by getting something in your eye while you’re working with equipment or tools. A few things like dust, dirt, sand or pieces of plants; tiny bits of wood or metal; make-up brushes or applicators; or you nails can also get into your eye and end up scratching your cornea.
One can also develop a corneal abrasion from contact lenses if they are wearing lenses when the eyes are dry, have contact lenses that don’t fit well or are using too much force to remove or insert your contacts.