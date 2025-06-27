Surya Kumar Yadav had a sports hernia, can you get it too? Experts say...

The experts say that it can be confusing because it mimics other groin injuries or even conditions like a pulled muscle. A proper diagnosis needs a combination of physical examination and imaging tests like MRI. The key is a thorough evaluation by someone who understands sports-related injuries. If the pain keeps coming back and regular groin injury treatment isn’t working, it’s a sign to dig deeper.

What are the treatment methods? Is surgery the only option?

The doctors are suggesting, proper rest for 6-8 weeks, non-steroidal medicines, heat or ice compression, and then a rehabilitation programme, physiotherapy and sports-specific functional exercises and core-strengthening exercises. One can also opt for ultrasound-guided steroid injections. After around three months, if the pain and discomfort still remain, doctors suggest a laparoscopic surgery, with the goal of reducing stress on the injured area and building muscle balance.

How to avoid recurrences?

“Recovery isn’t just about healing, it’s also about rebuilding strength where it’s needed. A structured rehab programme focusing on core stability, hip flexibility, and muscle balance is crucial. Returning to full activity too quickly is a common mistake. The idea is to fix what caused the injury in the first place so it doesn’t happen again,” adds Dr Kukreja.

But one may ask, "I'm not an athlete, can I still get affected"? The answer is yes. If you lead a very active lifestyle, hiking, biking, trekking, or lifting very heavy weight, can be at risk as well," says Dr Banerjee. "It’s caused by repeated strain on the lower abdominal area, so intense workouts or sudden awkward movements can lead to the same kind of tissue damage,” he concludes.