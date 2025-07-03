Disha Patani to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie

The caption read, “Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala.” Disha re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Can't wait sir.” The upcoming film also reunites Shahid with Vishal for the fourth time, following their collaborations on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

Vishal’s film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. Disha will next star in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.