How Khichdi helped cricketer Rishabh Pant bounce back after his car accident

Rishabh Pant’s inspiring return to the cricket field following his severe car accident in December 2022 has captured the admiration of fans and experts alike. His swift recovery is not just a reflection of his resilience and willpower, but also of the thoughtful approach taken toward his rehabilitation especially when it came to his diet.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s diet

As part of his recovery journey, Rishabh Pant followed a carefully curated nutritional plan under the guidance of his nutritionist, Shweta Shah. A key element in this plan was the regular consumption of khichdi, a humble yet powerful Indian dish made from rice and lentils. Shweta Shah explained in an interview that khichdi was introduced into Pant’s post-accident meal routine due to its exceptional healing benefits. Rooted in Ayurvedic principles, khichdi is not only gentle on the digestive system but also offers a well-rounded nutritional profile, particularly beneficial for vegetarians.

Shah emphasized that this simple dish served as a complete protein source, thanks to the combination of rice and lentils which together provide all the essential amino acids the body needs. In addition to being protein-rich, khichdi also delivers vital carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, aiding in muscle repair and boosting energy levels both crucial for an athlete on the mend.

Why is Khichdi considered healthy?

Khichdi is often considered a superfood in Ayurveda due to its detoxifying and soothing properties. It’s especially ideal for recovery as it's easy to digest, which helps the body absorb nutrients more effectively. Moreover, it can be tailored to individual preferences by adding vegetables or mild spices, making it both nutritious and flavorful.