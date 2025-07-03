Internet star Amit Bhadana to make his feature film debut

Amit Bhadana, the digital star known for his hit web series SSC, is all set to expand his creative horizons by stepping into the world of feature films. Celebrated for his authentic storytelling and relatable humour, Amit will not only play the lead role but also take on the responsibilities of director and writer in his upcoming movie. This exciting new chapter is part of a multi-vertical deal he has signed with the legendary entertainment house Saregama. Alongside the feature film, a vibrant music video is already in production.

Internet sensation Amit Bhadana set to make his big-screen debut as actor, director, and writer

Over the years, Amit Bhadana has built a loyal fanbase through viral sketches such as Behan Bhai Ki School Life and heartfelt projects like Sipahi, Parichay, and the SSC web series. His ability to blend humour with emotional depth has earned him a distinct place in India’s digital entertainment scene.

Reflecting on this milestone, Amit shared, “This is not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for every creator who started with a phone and a dream. To have a legacy brand believe in my storytelling across films, music, and live performances marks the beginning of an exciting journey.” Vikram Mehra of the music label, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “Partnering with creators like Amit, who are culturally rooted and effortlessly connect with today’s audiences, aligns with our mission to evolve India’s storytelling.”

Amit’s web series SSC gained widespread acclaim on YouTube for its honest portrayal of the pressures faced by students and their parents during exams. Drawing from his own experience—he appeared for the exam but did not pass—the series resonated deeply with viewers. The trailer of SSC was unveiled by renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, adding to its buzz. While a second season is yet to be announced, fans eagerly await a sequel.

