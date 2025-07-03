Kajol and Twinkle Khanna join hands for a brand new chat show

The show is expected to tap into Kajol’s vivacious screen presence and Twinkle’s razor-sharp wit — a combination likely to offer a refreshing break from the typical celebrity interview format. Far from the promotional fluff or pre-rehearsed answers of press junkets, this series aims to spotlight personal anecdotes, career-defining moments, and plenty of unscripted banter.

For fans of Indian cinema, this is a rare chance to watch their favourite stars unwind in a setting that feels more dinner party than primetime special. The duo’s easy camaraderie and long-standing ties within the industry could make for conversations that are both insightful and hilarious.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the recently released horror drama Maa, and is set to appear in Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. T

winkle Khanna, meanwhile, continues to carve her space in the literary world with a string of bestselling titles, including Mrs Funnybones and Welcome to Paradise. This upcoming talk show marks a rare on-screen appearance for Twinkle, making it all the more intriguing for fans. With two powerhouses at the helm and a guest list to match, the series could well become Prime Video’s next big conversation starter.