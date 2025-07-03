Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown looks familiar; was it inspired by Priyanka Chopra?

A Reddit thread titled, “Did you guys also notice Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress is similar to Priyanka's?” quickly gained traction, with users dissecting every detail. Some pointed out that both gowns feature intricate lace details, full sleeves, and a high neckline—classic elements that evoke timeless elegance. However, not everyone was impressed with Lauren’s interpretation. One Redditor critiqued the craftsmanship, saying Priyanka’s lacework was far superior, likening Lauren’s to “cheap sofa covers from our parents’ homes.” Others chimed in with observations about the silhouette and finishing, calling Priyanka’s look “immaculate” and tailored to perfection, while Lauren’s was seen as more “dramatic” and “less refined.”

Despite the comparisons, many users acknowledged that both brides looked beautiful in their own right. “PC was more soft, elegant, subtle, while Lauren’s was bold and theatrical,” one commenter shared. Another added, “Lauren clearly took inspiration from old Hollywood icons like Sophia Loren, while Priyanka’s look was modern yet classic.”