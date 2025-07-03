Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown looks familiar; was it inspired by Priyanka Chopra?

The Internet can’t stop talking about Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ dreamy Venice wedding, but it’s not just the star-studded guest list or the romantic Italian setting that has social media buzzing—it’s Lauren’s wedding gown. The moment her photos hit the web, eagle-eyed fans started drawing comparisons between her bridal look and Priyanka Chopra’s iconic Ralph Lauren wedding dress from her 2018 nuptials with Nick Jonas.
A Reddit thread titled, “Did you guys also notice Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress is similar to Priyanka's?” quickly gained traction, with users dissecting every detail. Some pointed out that both gowns feature intricate lace details, full sleeves, and a high neckline—classic elements that evoke timeless elegance. However, not everyone was impressed with Lauren’s interpretation. One Redditor critiqued the craftsmanship, saying Priyanka’s lacework was far superior, likening Lauren’s to “cheap sofa covers from our parents’ homes.” Others chimed in with observations about the silhouette and finishing, calling Priyanka’s look “immaculate” and tailored to perfection, while Lauren’s was seen as more “dramatic” and “less refined.”
Despite the comparisons, many users acknowledged that both brides looked beautiful in their own right. “PC was more soft, elegant, subtle, while Lauren’s was bold and theatrical,” one commenter shared. Another added, “Lauren clearly took inspiration from old Hollywood icons like Sophia Loren, while Priyanka’s look was modern yet classic.”
Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian ceremony that incorporated personal design elements symbolizing her relationship with Nick. Her dress took months to make and became an instant fashion moment. Lauren, on the other hand, chose Dolce & Gabbana for her special day. The 55-year-old media personality’s white gown featured a corseted waist, long sleeves, and a high neckline, taking over 900 hours of handwork to complete.