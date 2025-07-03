Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis hospitalised amid orthopedic struggles

Iconic singer Connie Francis, 87, who was famous for her hit song Pretty Little Baby, was hospitalised in Florida on Wednesday, July 2, after suffering from “extreme pain”. The development was first reported by an entertainment publication, which quoted sources saying she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Why is Connie Francis hospitalised?

Connie herself subsequently confirmed her hospitalisation through a Facebook message, saying she was being given “tests and checks to identify the cause(s) of the extreme pain”. She also confirmed this medical setback caused her to pull out of an appearance at Brucie’s Independence Day concert, having already cancelled an appearance a few weeks earlier following hip treatment.