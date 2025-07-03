Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis hospitalised amid orthopedic struggles

Iconic singer Connie Francis, 87, who was famous for her hit song Pretty Little Baby, was hospitalised in Florida on Wednesday, July 2, after suffering from “extreme pain”. The development was first reported by an entertainment publication, which quoted sources saying she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
Connie herself subsequently confirmed her hospitalisation through a Facebook message, saying she was being given “tests and checks to identify the cause(s) of the extreme pain”. She also confirmed this medical setback caused her to pull out of an appearance at Brucie’s Independence Day concert, having already cancelled an appearance a few weeks earlier following hip treatment.
Although the specific cause of her ICU stay was not immediately apparent, sources close to her family informed the publication that Connie has struggled with orthopedic problems over the last several years. She wrote on Facebook in March this year that she was employing a wheelchair to try and take pressure off a “bothersome painful hip” until stem cell therapy could be done.
Only a few hours after she had made her first announcement, Connie gave an update to her followers, stating she had been transferred from the ICU to a private room after a series of tests and scans. She thanked her followers for their support, “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much!”
Connie has a known history of serious health issues. Apart from her constant hip problems which resulted in her 2018 retirement, she endured a seven-year loss of voice following nasal surgery in the 1970s and various hospitalisations following a misdiagnosed mental illness. A 1974 knifepoint–rape led to PTSD and depression, culminating in a 1984 suicide attempt and involuntary psychiatric commitments. The murder of her brother by mob gunmen and a miscarriage further impacted her mental wellbeing.
Despite these personal struggles, Connie recently found renewed fame when her 1962 B-side Pretty Little Baby went viral on TikTok and then Instagram in 2025, accumulating billions of views and topping various viral charts.