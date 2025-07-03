Richard Gere joins Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala

Hollywood actor and longtime Tibet supporter Richard Gere has arrived in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, to take part in the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama. He joined spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers from around the world as festivities kicked off across the region beginning June 30, following the Tibetan calendar.

The Dalai Lama’s birthday falls on July 6

Speaking to press during a ritual at the historic Nechung Monastery, Richard said, “We’re here in Dharamshala to celebrate His Holiness’s 90th birthday, his good health, his strength and compassion... This monastery is very important to me and my son. It’s always a delight being here.” Richard, who shares a personal connection with the Tibetan community, also recalled the Nechung Oracle’s visits to his home in the U.S.

A key highlight of the celebrations was a traditional ceremony where the Nechung Oracle, one of the protector deities of the Tibetan community, entered a trance state to bless the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and its leadership. The event was attended by CTA President Penpa Tsering, ministers, Tibetan parliamentarians, and hundreds of devotees. “This is the invocation of the Nechung Oracle. We seek guidance during times of uncertainty,” explained Tsering.

On June 30, the Dalai Lama made a brief public appearance at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala.

The event has drawn strong interfaith support. Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram called the Dalai Lama “a blessing to the world,” while Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati praised his message of forgiveness and love even in times of pain. Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni also spoke at the gathering, stressing that religion should unite people and that dialogue, not war, is the way forward.