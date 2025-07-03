Why Brad Pitt thinks superhero and franchise films are a trap for young Hollywood actors

Brad Pitt has issued a candid warning to rising Hollywood actors, urging them to tread carefully when it comes to diving into superhero or franchise films too early in their careers. During a conversation on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, the actor shared his perspective while promoting his latest film, F1, offering advice drawn from decades in the industry.
Reflecting on how the industry has changed, Brad spoke with admiration about how the younger generation approaches fame and creativity. He noted that today’s actors seem to enjoy the process more, unburdened by the rigid rules that governed earlier generations. He recalled that in his early days, authenticity and artistic integrity were paramount, and there was a stigma around "selling out." According to Brad Pitt, today's talent is more open to exploring different creative avenues, from fashion and music to mainstream cinema.
However, he also expressed concern over the pressure young actors face to land major franchise roles or sign on to comic book films. Brad emphasized that while these roles may bring visibility and financial security, they can also become creatively stifling and emotionally draining. He repeated his advice to them clearly: “Don’t. Don’t. They’ll die,” cautioning that the grind of long-term franchise commitments can wear actors down.
While the actor himself made a brief, humorous appearance in Deadpool 2, he has largely avoided superhero roles and steered clear of ongoing franchises, aside from the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy. His current project, F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, tells the story of Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver making an unexpected return to the sport. Brad plays Sonny, who is lured back by his former teammate-turned-team-owner, Ruben Cervantes, portrayed by Javier Bardem.
As Sonny tries to revive a struggling F1 team, he grapples with personal demons and professional challenges. F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. The film has already made a strong impact at the box office, opening to a record-breaking $144 million in the U.S., the highest of Brad Pitt’s career.