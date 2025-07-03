Why Brad Pitt thinks superhero and franchise films are a trap for young Hollywood actors

Reflecting on how the industry has changed, Brad spoke with admiration about how the younger generation approaches fame and creativity. He noted that today’s actors seem to enjoy the process more, unburdened by the rigid rules that governed earlier generations. He recalled that in his early days, authenticity and artistic integrity were paramount, and there was a stigma around "selling out." According to Brad Pitt, today's talent is more open to exploring different creative avenues, from fashion and music to mainstream cinema.

However, he also expressed concern over the pressure young actors face to land major franchise roles or sign on to comic book films. Brad emphasized that while these roles may bring visibility and financial security, they can also become creatively stifling and emotionally draining. He repeated his advice to them clearly: “Don’t. Don’t. They’ll die,” cautioning that the grind of long-term franchise commitments can wear actors down.