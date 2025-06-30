Brad Pitt’s F1 movie races past $144 million at global box office

Brad Pitt brings star power and grit to F1, playing a retired driver making an unexpected return to the track. His performance balances intensity and heart, capturing both the thrill of high-speed racing and the emotional weight of redemption. Far from just a glamorous cameo, Brad fully immerses himself in the role, training with real F1 professionals and filming at live Grand Prix events. His charisma and commitment anchor the film, making the underdog story feel authentic and cinematic.

F1 has been in the works for over four years, with Apple and Warner Bros putting the pedal to the metal on marketing and innovation. Director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) brought his IMAX swagger to the world of Grand Prix racing and let’s just say, those close-up shots of tires screaming at 300km/hr have practically ducking their seats.