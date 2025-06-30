Brad Pitt’s F1 movie races past $144 million at global box office

In an entertainment landscape crowded with sequels and superheroes, F1, the original motorsport drama starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, pulled off a rare feat: a $144 million global opening. And no, it wasn’t because Brad did doughnuts on the press tour (although, metaphorically, he did).
F1 has been in the works for over four years, with Apple and Warner Bros putting the pedal to the metal on marketing and innovation. Director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) brought his IMAX swagger to the world of Grand Prix racing and let’s just say, those close-up shots of tires screaming at 300km/hr have practically ducking their seats.
Apple went full pit crew on this one. There was a haptic trailer for iPhones (yes, your phone vibrated with the engine roar), discounted Apple Pay tickets, F1-themed workouts on Apple Fitness + and even racetracked deep-dives on Apple Maps. Throw in KFC, Heineken, T-Mobile and a few hundred million dollars’ worth of global promotional partners and you get a campaign that’s as slick as the film’s custom race suits.
The movie’s production was fueled by both Hollywood and Formula One royalty. Pitt brings grit and charm to his underdog role, while Lewis Hamilton made sure the film felt like the real deal — he even attached mini IMAX cameras to actual F1 cars. Yes, those were real races.
F1 is more than a movie — it’s proof that original stories can still dominate when powered by authenticity, innovation and a dash of Brad Pitt charisma.