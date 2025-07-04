After Shefali Jariwala’s death, Kaanta Laga makers say sequel is off the table

Taking to Instagram, the filmmakers posted a heartfelt note along with a nostalgic throwback from their first photoshoot together. “Yesterday was the prayer meeting. Saying the final goodbyes... With our first photo session together... Kaanta Laga – CD Inlay Card,” they wrote, remembering the early days of their collaboration with Shefali.

In a powerful gesture, Radhika and Vinay announced that they would never revisit or remake the iconic song. “You always said you wanted to be the one and only Kaanta Laga girl. So we never made a sequel and we never will. We’re retiring Kaanta Laga forever. It was always yours. It will always be yours. Shefali... RIP,” the note read.

The duo also opened up about how they first discovered Shefali. In an earlier interview, they recalled the serendipitous moment that led to her stardom. While driving along Linking Road in Bandra, they spotted a young woman hugging her mother on a scooter. “There was something special about her,” Vinay shared. “Radhika told me to stop the car, and we asked if she would visit our office. That moment began our journey together.”