Shefali Jariwala's death: Post-mortem reveals nothing suspicious

In an interview, Pooja revealed that preliminary post-mortem findings showed no signs of foul play, something that brought a measure of relief amidst the heartbreak. She shared that her biggest concern initially was seeing Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, in deep grief while being questioned by the police.

According to her, the situation reminded her of previous cases where bereaved loved ones were subjected to prolonged scrutiny, sometimes for months, leaving them little room to process their grief. She hoped that Parag wouldn’t have to go through a similar ordeal and could be allowed the space to mourn in peace.

Pooja further mentioned that Parag was by Shefali’s side the entire time she was being rushed to the hospital. She said he seemed too numb to comprehend the situation and described Shefali as his entire world. Her voice carried the anguish of someone who had not only lost a friend but had also witnessed the raw pain of a loved one left behind.