Shefali Jariwala's death: Post-mortem reveals nothing suspicious

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise has left the entertainment industry reeling with grief and shock. The 42-year-old, who rose to prominence with her appearance in the iconic 2002 remix Kaanta Laga, passed away on the night of June 27, 2025, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Her final moments and the immediate aftermath have been emotionally recounted by close friend and fellow actor Pooja Ghai, who stayed by the family’s side during the tragedy.
In an interview, Pooja revealed that preliminary post-mortem findings showed no signs of foul play, something that brought a measure of relief amidst the heartbreak. She shared that her biggest concern initially was seeing Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, in deep grief while being questioned by the police.
According to her, the situation reminded her of previous cases where bereaved loved ones were subjected to prolonged scrutiny, sometimes for months, leaving them little room to process their grief. She hoped that Parag wouldn’t have to go through a similar ordeal and could be allowed the space to mourn in peace.
Pooja further mentioned that Parag was by Shefali’s side the entire time she was being rushed to the hospital. She said he seemed too numb to comprehend the situation and described Shefali as his entire world. Her voice carried the anguish of someone who had not only lost a friend but had also witnessed the raw pain of a loved one left behind.
Shefali was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by Parag late on Friday night, but she was declared dead on arrival. Following protocol, Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. While the full report is still awaited, early indicators have ruled out any suspicious circumstances.