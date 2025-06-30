Actor Varun Dhawan slams insensitive coverage of Shefali Jariwala’s death on social media

The Student of the Year actor, without mentioning any specific name took to his social media. According to his post, "Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do you have to cover someone's grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this how is this benefiting anyone...My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered."

Through his statement, Varun points out a very pertinent question of sensitivity while highlighting such grievous incidents. Earlier it has also been seen that Shefali’s co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Paras Chabra lashed out at reporters over their coverage of Parag taking their dog out for his usual walk. Varun’s outright message has sparked positive affirmation from the netizens and fans over the incident. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Finally someone said it!”.