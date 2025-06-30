Actor Varun Dhawan slams insensitive coverage of Shefali Jariwala’s death on social media

The world came to a stand-still on June 27, when the news of the iconic Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala’s death came out. The 42- years old actor, who was otherwise healthy and fine, indulging in regular healthcare and yoga collapsed due to cardiac arrest. However, what caught the eyes of the netizens and industry colleagues alike was the way the incident was covered over the days. Whether it was Parag’s footages of taking their dog for a round, or a teary-eyed him addressing the media to pray for his “Pari” or the breaking down of Shefali’s mother on seeing her daughter for the last time, has sparked dialogue on the sensitivity of the coverage. Adding to it is Varun Dhawan’s latest social media post on his Instagram handle.
The Student of the Year actor, without mentioning any specific name took to his social media. According to his post, "Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do you have to cover someone's grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this how is this benefiting anyone...My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered."
Through his statement, Varun points out a very pertinent question of sensitivity while highlighting such grievous incidents. Earlier it has also been seen that Shefali’s co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Paras Chabra lashed out at reporters over their coverage of Parag taking their dog out for his usual walk. Varun’s outright message has sparked positive affirmation from the netizens and fans over the incident. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Finally someone said it!”.
Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi rushed her to Cooper Hospital after she had a sudden cardiac arrest but she was declared dead-upon-arrival. Although her body was taken for post-mortem, no foul play has been suggested. The actor was on anti-ageing medicine, and this has however sparked a debate on the consumption of such skincare techniques.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.