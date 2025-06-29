Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shefali Jariwala’s death, offers support to husband Parag

Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has mourned the untimely passing of her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star Shefali Jariwala. Popularly remembered as the "Kaanta Laga" girl, Shefali tragically passed away late Friday night. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multi speciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi and close friends but was declared brought dead on arrival.
Priyanka, who shared brief screen time with Shefali in the 2004 romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to express her sorrow. Posting a solo image of Shefali to her story, she wrote, “So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and the family.” Though Shefali’s role in the film was short, her presence left a lasting impression, elevated by her massive popularity following the success of her music video Kaanta Laga.
Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan also weighed in, not just to express grief, but to criticize the media’s intrusive coverage. Taking to his social media, he said, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media… My request to my friends in the media: this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered.”
Following Shefali’s funeral, an emotional Parag Tyagi faced the press and, with folded hands, requested privacy during this painful time. Holding back tears, he appealed, “Please pray for my angel.”
While initial reports suggested Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police later clarified that she was found unresponsive in her apartment. Her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, which remains unconfirmed at this point. Shefali’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and celebrities alike expressing grief and disbelief. Her memory lives on through her iconic performances and the love she inspired across generations.