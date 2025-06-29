Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shefali Jariwala’s death, offers support to husband Parag

Priyanka, who shared brief screen time with Shefali in the 2004 romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to express her sorrow. Posting a solo image of Shefali to her story, she wrote, “So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and the family.” Though Shefali’s role in the film was short, her presence left a lasting impression, elevated by her massive popularity following the success of her music video Kaanta Laga.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan also weighed in, not just to express grief, but to criticize the media’s intrusive coverage. Taking to his social media, he said, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media… My request to my friends in the media: this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered.”