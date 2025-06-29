From Shefali Jariwala to Sidharth Shukla: Sudden deaths of young Indian celebrities spark health debate

The entertainment world is left reeling once again with the sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala, 42, due to cardiac arrest on a Friday evening. Her death comes close to four years since her Bigg Boss 13 co–contestant and winner, Sidharth Shukla, also died of cardiac arrest at the age of just 40. These tragic events have sparked an important debate regarding the shocking increase of heart–related diseases among apparently fit young Indian celebrities.

Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla and more: Indian celebrities dying due to cardiac arrest spark concerns

Shefali and Sidharth‘s fatalities are not isolated instances. Over the past few years, a devastating number of young celebrities has fallen victim to the same fate, including actors Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi, Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja and singers such as KK. These fatalities, frequently in their 30s and 40s, defy the conventional notion of heart disease as a condition of the aged.

Experts are raising serious alarms. Post–mortem reports for Shefali Jariwala are pending, but preliminary indications are a huge heart attack. The medical consensus is that rising stress, irregular habits, unbalanced diets and untreated medical conditions are major risk factors. Renowned cardiac specialists such as Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has earlier stressed the need for continuous monitoring of health to counter these risks.