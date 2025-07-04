Surya Sethupathi pens heartfelt note to actor Vijay after Phoenix screening

Surya, who is stepping into the Tamil film industry with Phoenix, took to social media platform X to thank Vijay for his encouragement. Sharing a photo of himself with the star, Surya wrote: "Thank you @actorvijay sir. The last hug, the kind words, the warmth — it meant everything. I’ve always looked up to you, and to feel your support on this journey is something I’ll never forget. #ThalapathyVijay"

According to sources close to the production, Vijay had personally taken time out of his schedule to watch the film and share his thoughts with the debutant actor — a gesture that left a deep impact on the young star.

The bond between the two families is well known, as Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi previously worked together in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. In that film, Vijay Sethupathi notably played the antagonist opposite Vijay, despite being a leading star himself.

Phoenix, directed by stunt choreographer-turned-filmmaker Anl Arasu, marks Surya’s debut as an action hero. The film features a large ensemble cast including Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath, Devadarshini, Muthukumar, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uthaman, and Aadukalam Naren, among others.

The film’s trailer reveals a gripping storyline — a juvenile accused of brutally killing a politician’s son-in-law, suffering 36 stab wounds. Set in the Chengalpattu juvenile home, the narrative unfolds as authorities investigate whether there’s more to the crime than meets the eye.

Surya’s character, introduced as a mixed martial arts fighter, is portrayed as a relentless survivor — referred to as a “phoenix” in a haunting voiceover, symbolizing his ability to rise despite repeated setbacks. In one powerful moment, the character asks: “Why should they always win? Shouldn’t we ever taste victory? What is your problem — that we are winning or that we are winning over you?”

The film features music by Sam CS, cinematography by Velraj R, and editing by National Award-winner Praveen K L. The action sequences have been choreographed by director Anl Arasu himself, while art direction is by Madhan K, with dance choreography handled by Baba Bhaskar and Johny.

Produced by Rajalakshmy under the AK Braveman Pictures banner, Phoenix marks a promising debut for Surya Sethupathi and has already begun generating buzz thanks to support from industry stalwarts like Vijay.

