It felt like dropping him on his first day of school: Vijay Sethupathi on son Surya’s debut

While the world may have turned its gaze toward Surya, Vijay Sethupathi was quick to divert the credit. He warmly thanked stunt choreographer Anl Arasu master, who first noticed Surya during the Jawaan shoot. “He saw something in him—something Vjay hadn’t even seen yet. “Surya has always been a fan of big, massy action films. So when this script came along, I told him to follow his gut. I just asked him once—‘Are you enjoying it?’ He said yes. That was more than enough for me.”

In an industry where star kids are often thrust under intense scrutiny, Vijay Sethupathi’s approach stood out for its calm detachment—encouraging, but never imposing. It was clear he wanted Surya to find his own rhythm, his own story.

He also extended a heartfelt thank you to Deva Dharshini, who has embraced Surya like her own. “He’s very adaptable and incredibly self-aware,” Vijay Sethupathi said, a soft smile playing on his face. “He reflects, he learns, and he never stops evolving. That’s what makes me proud—not just as a father, but as someone who respects the craft.”

So while the Phoenix launch was officially about the music, the real song of the evening was a father quietly cheering from the wings, a son taking his first bow, and a legacy just beginning to write itself. It wasn’t just an audio launch. It was an emotional milestone—etched in applause, framed in memory.