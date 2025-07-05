CSK star and former cricketer Suresh Raina to make Tamil film debut

The official launch of Dream Knight Stories took place on Friday evening in Chennai, where fellow CSK cricketer Shivam Dube unveiled the production house’s name and logo. Raina, currently vacationing with his family in Amsterdam, made a virtual appearance at the event via video call. He expressed regret at not being able to attend in person, stating that the invite had reached him a little too late.

Speaking about what drew him to this project and to Tamil cinema in particular, Raina said, “DKS has a strong creative vision and a good director. When the director narrated the story to me, it immediately struck a chord. It felt personal. And since it’s a cricket-based film, it only felt right to begin this journey in Tamil Nadu, where I’ve played so many memorable matches for CSK. The fans here have always shown immense love and affection.”

The event also saw a lighter moment when Shivam Dube was asked what kind of actor he would be if he ever chose to act. The CSK all-rounder joked that he would likely be a romantic hero. Raina, when asked the same question, responded with a smile, “I think I’d be a good singer—holding a guitar, making a nice dosa for my teammates, enjoying rasam rice... I’d be chilled out, no stress.” He added with a laugh, “He [Dube] can be the romantic actor, I can be the romantic singer. We’d make a good pair on screen!”

With his natural charm and deep connection to Tamil Nadu through his CSK legacy, Suresh Raina’s entry into Kollywood is expected to generate significant excitement among fans and moviegoers alike.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress