Ramayana: The Introduction unveils a whopping budget of INR 900 crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: The Introduction is stealing the spotlight — and the budget charts, well, are skyrocketing making it the most expensive film in Indian cinema. Ramayana is a two-part franchise, with the first installment set to hit theatres in Diwali 2026. The film has reportedly recorded a staggering budget of INR 900 crore, well, that’s just for one part, thus firmly securing its title as the most expensive Indian film to date.

Indian cinema’s budget scores skyrocket to new heights

Indian cinema is soaring high when it comes to the bills. In recent years, Indian films have increasingly secured minimum budgets of ₹100 crore, positioning the industry as a formidable rival to Hollywood productions. There have been several big budget films including Kalki 2898 AD, RRR and Adipurush, but this one has truly cost the producers a fortune.

As per a news report, the two parts of the franchise have been set to a budget of whopping INR 1600 crore. “While Ramayana 1 is being made on a budget of INR 900 crore, the second part of Ramayana has a cost of INR 700 crore. The reason for the reduction in budget for part two is a result of a large investment in asset and world creation for part one, leaving just the action sequences for the second installment. The characters built and designed alongside the set pieces will continue to be a part of the second installment,” a report revealed.

Adding more about the film, the report said, “Ramayana is the most ambitious film for the Malhotra Family, and they are treating it as a project of pride. The entire team is confident of recovering the investment and even making profits as the idea is to tap into the world audience, and to do so, it's important to deliver a global project, with spectacular visuals.”

Besides this stunning visually appealing characteristic of the film, the background score is nothing short of a big deal. The audiences would witness a first-time collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Hans, the two-time Oscar winner, is widely celebrated for his instrumental brilliance, particularly in scoring Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and other renowned Hollywood films.

The first look of the film was revealed on July 3, in a 3-minute short clip. A visually rich and meticulously detailed look at the film was unveiled, showcasing a masterclass aesthetics and design. This could truly be one of the greatest cinematic experiences in Indian cinema.