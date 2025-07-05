A rich palette: The Krishen Khanna century

Renu Khanna spends her time knitting, playing board games and reading. Often she opens her little poetry book, in which she has penned several poems over the years in her neat handwriting and recites them. She is as quiet as her husband, artist Krishen Khanna, is garrulous but he listens while she reads. He’s wearing his hearing aid and can hear her even though she is sitting at a distance from his chaise lounge.

Actor-director Sohaila Kapur who has a family connection with the Khannas, has a tete-a-tete with the couple at their home in Delhi

I left them, after a light lunch, engrossed in their individual pursuits—Krishen analysing his sketch and Renu egging her daughter on in the game of Scrabble. On my way out, I see a canvas from my favourite 'Rear View' series, in which he painted dusty and tired labourers at the back of a truck, on their weary way home. Opposite it is a small canvas on the Bandwallas theme. Excerpts from a conversation with Krishen, the social realist.