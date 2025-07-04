Art Exhibition in New Delhi spotlights Jangarh Kalam, the next generation of Gond art

‘Jangarh Kalam’ is now considered a new school of Indian art named after the popular Adivasi artist, Jangarh Singh Shyam. Born in 1962, in the Patangarh village of Madhya Pradesh, Jangarh, as he came to be known in the art world, started from painting temple walls to becoming a globally recognised artist. His work is characterised by careful dotting, fine line work, and the use of vivid colours to make whimsical beings, deities, flora, and fauna.

The artist was discovered in the 1980s by anthropologist and the then director of Bhopal Bhavan, Jagdish Swaminathan. Swaminathan was amazed by the young painter’s work, and invited him to work at Bharat Bhavan’s newly established Roopankar Tribal and Folk art Museum. Jangarh was offered materials like paper, canvas and painting tools which were previously unfamiliar to him.

While Jangarh passed away in Niigata, Japan in 2001, at just 39, his artistic legacy lives on among his family members and disciples, inspiring artists from the Gond heartland.