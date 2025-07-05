Darshan, Kaali Venkat’s fantasy horror-comedy House Mates set for August 1 release

The upcoming fantasy horror-comedy House Mates, starring Darshan and Kaali Venkat in lead roles, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1. Directed by Rajavel and produced by S Vijayaprakash, the film is being presented by actor Sivakarthikeyan’s production house, which took to social media platform X to officially announce the release date. “Things are about to get wild under one roof! Thrills, laughs, and chaos await as our #HouseMates hits theatres on August 1. #HouseMatesFromAug1,” read the post, hinting at a rollercoaster of emotions packed into the film.

House Mates brings fantasy, horror, and heart to theatres on August 1

House Mates is described as a fantasy horror entertainer laced with humor and emotional depth. According to a source from the film’s unit, the story revolves around a universal sentiment—missing someone dear—and explores what it would be like to meet that person again at a cherished moment in life. This emotional layer, the source said, gives the film a strong, relatable core, making it more than just a spooky comedy. Although the film delves into fantasy, the makers have clarified that it is not about time travel, but rather a heartwarming tale wrapped in thrills and laughter, designed to appeal to family audiences.

Alongside Darshan and Kaali Venkat, the film features a vibrant supporting cast including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh, and Abdool Lee. With the shoot completed and post-production in its final stages, the team revealed that the first copy of the film is already ready, with only minor fine-tuning remaining. The visuals have been captured by cinematographer MS Sathish, while the music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan. Editing is handled by Nishar Sharief, with art direction by NK Rahul. Dinesh Kasi has choreographed the stunts and Nandhini Nedumaran has designed the costumes. The film also benefits from the creative oversight of well-known director SP Shakthivel, who serves as the creative producer.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress