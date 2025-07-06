Akshay Oberoi passes basketball legacy to son, Avyaan

“Basketball has always been a part of my life. I used to play regularly with my classmates back in the US, and those memories have stayed with me. Now, seeing Avyaan take to the game with such energy and enthusiasm brings me immense joy,” says Akshay Oberoi. “He’s an active child, full of life, and when we play together, it’s more than just a sport, it’s a bonding ritual. I want him to fall in love with the game the way I did.”

In a country where cricket dominates the sports scene, Akshay’s choice to introduce his son to basketball is both personal and purposeful. Beyond teaching technique, he hopes to instill the deeper values the sport taught him—teamwork, discipline, resilience, and above all, joy.

Carving out time from a demanding schedule, Akshay often laces up his sneakers and hits the court with Avyaan. Their shared moments dribbling, passing, and laughing under the open sky are more than father-son play—they’re living lessons wrapped in movement and memory.

For Akshay, it’s about legacy. Not the kind captured on film, but the kind built in quiet, consistent rituals—the kind that teaches a child how to love something fully and freely.

And in doing so, he’s hoping to spark something bigger.

By nurturing Avyaan’s growing enthusiasm, Akshay dreams of planting a seed of curiosity about basketball in other Indian homes too. It’s a subtle but powerful message to fellow parents: there’s a whole world of sport out there waiting to be explored—one dribble, one pass, one shared moment at a time.