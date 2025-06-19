Akshay Oberoi on queer representation: ‘It’s about telling human stories, and every human deserves to be seen’

In an industry where safe choices often win screen time, Akshay Oberoi continues to carve his own path—bold, layered, and refreshingly unapologetic. Known for his range and willingness to dive into roles that challenge convention, the actor opens up about representation and inclusion in Indian entertainment, sparking a vital conversation around authenticity and visibility.

Akshay Oberoi breaks barriers

Reflecting on his powerful performance as a closeted queer cricketer in Inside Edge Season 3, Akshay offers a candid take on playing non-heteronormative characters—and the glaring silence Bollywood often maintains around the LGBTQ+ community. “Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge it, but a lot of the love and fandom we get is actually from the queer community and we should acknowledge that,” he says. “They have been a massive part of our support system as artists. As someone who truly values love and identity in all forms, I’ve never been bothered about the sexuality of my characters. For me, it’s about telling human stories, and every human deserves to be seen.”

In Inside Edge, his portrayal was anything but performative. Subtle, heartfelt, and deeply conflicted, the role showcased the emotional layers of a man hiding behind the world’s expectations while struggling to embrace his own truth. Audiences and critics alike praised the performance—not just for its craft, but for the empathy it inspired.

And Akshay makes it clear: he embraced the role without hesitation. “I wasn’t shy or disgusted to play that character,” he emphasises. “On the contrary, it was overwhelming and fulfilling to step into a role that carried so much internal conflict and courage. It’s easy to play parts that fall into the typical hero template. But when you get an opportunity to play a character that challenges societal norms, you grow not just as an actor, but as a person. Everyone deserves the right to be comfortable in their own skin,” he adds.

As the Indian entertainment landscape begins to reckon with deeper conversations around diversity, inclusivity, and the stories that get told, Akshay Oberoi stands out—not just for the roles he plays, but for the voice he lends beyond the screen.

In a world that too often edits queerness out of the frame, he’s choosing to center it—with compassion, honesty, and the kind of conviction that moves the needle forward.