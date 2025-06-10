Celebrating Pride Month: Bollywood stars who dared to love differently on screen

As the rainbow flag rises this Pride Month, it’s worth spotlighting the slow but significant transformation happening in Indian cinema. Once bound by stereotypes and silence, queer representation on screen is now beginning to find its voice—honest, vulnerable, and defiantly human.

Break barriers with bold queer roles

From closeted athletes to lesbian matriarchs, these Bollywood and OTT actors have stepped into roles that challenge convention, amplify unheard stories, and reflect the vast, vibrant spectrum of queer identity. Here’s a salute to the stars who didn’t just play characters—they helped shift culture.