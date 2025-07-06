Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Punjab home

Ever wondered what Shubman Gill's home looks and feels like? Nestled in the serene town of Fazilka, Punjab, Gill’s luxurious ₹3.2 crore residence offers a stunning blend of traditional charm and modern design. The home has recently captured fans' attention, with searches for Shubman Gill’s house photos, interiors, and location trending online. Here's a peek into the stylish space the young star calls home.

Shubman Gill's home is ideal for someone seeking respite between packed schedules

Shubman Gill's house seems vast and expansive. With its manicured gardens and grand entrance, it evokes comfort and sophistication.

The living room is where comfort meets class. Neutral tones, plush sofas, and ambient lighting come together to create a cozy yet luxurious vibe. Large windows invite ample natural light, making the space perfect for both social gatherings and quiet downtime.

His kitchen comes with premium appliances and smart storage. It also features a stylish dining nook—ideal for quick meals or laid-back conversations over chai.

The bedrooms yell comfort and elegance. The master suite, in particular, is a retreat of its own with deep blue walls, warm wooden accents, and a walk-in closet that blends practicality with comfort.

His gym is quipped with high-end treadmills, resistance machines, even a dedicated yoga space to ensure he stays fit.