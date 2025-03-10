Is Avneet Kaur dating Shubman Gill? Actress' latest Instagram post fuels rumours
Actor and social media influencer Avneet Kaur is in the news one again, and this time for her dating life. The buzz began after she attended the India vs Australia semi-final match at the Dubai International Stadium a few days ago. Recently, she also shared a snippet of her, where she can be seen jumping with joy at India’s big win at the ICC Championship Trophy and shared a series of pictures from the event. It quickly became a topic of discussion online, since Avneet has been linked to cricketer Shubhman Gill in the past.
Is Avneet Kaur dating Shubhman Gill? The Internet has a lot to say
Avneet Kaur’s presence at the stadium fuelled speculation about a possible romantic relationship. Avneet Kaur was not in Dubai for the final but did catch it on TV. She posted a series of excited reactions to celebrate India’s win in the match. The post was captioned, “INDIAAAA INDIAAAA. Are you watching the match?”
While some fans were convinced that there was more to the story, others disagreed. A user commented, "She is dating producer Raghav from a long time. Uski wajah se toh photo khichwa rahi hain.” If this is true, that could also mean that Avneet’s meeting with Gill happened through her rumoured boyfriend, Raghav Sharma. Another fan wrote, "No absolutely. This is only fake and viral talk."
In 2013, Avneet Kaur was spotted holidaying in London and at the same time, Raghav Sharma posted a few pictures with his team and in one of them both Avneet and Shubman were pictured together. In the photos, Shubman sported a white t-shirt combined with denim pants, a muffler, and a long coat.
Shubman Gill has frequently attracted attention due to his rumored relationships. He was once speculated to be involved with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. While neither Sara nor Shubman officially confirmed their relationship, fans often joked with the cricketer during matches. Avneet Kaur started her journey in 2010 as a contestant on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She later appeared in television series such as Meri Maa, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she took on the role of Sultana Yasmine but left the show due to health concerns.
In the film industry, she made her debut with Mardaani in 2014 and has since been part of projects like Tiku Weds Sheru, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, and Party Till I Die. Her forthcoming film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and is inspired by the novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.