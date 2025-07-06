Parag Tyagi’s emotional tribute to wife Shefali Jariwala, 'Will love you in every lifetime...'

Actor Parag Tyagi has shared an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her untimely passing. The beloved actress and dancer, best known for her breakout appearance in the 2002 remix video Kaanta Laga, died on June 27, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.
On Sunday morning, Tyagi, 49, took to Instagram to post a touching video montage filled with cherished memories and photos of the couple. Alongside the video, he penned a deeply moving caption expressing his enduring love:
"Pari, I will find you every time you are born, and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally, meri gundi, meri chokri."
His words quickly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the post with messages of support and condolences.
Shefali Jariwala rose to fame overnight in 2002 with her iconic appearance in Kaanta Laga, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film Samadhi. The music video became a cultural phenomenon and turned her into a household name. Following her viral success, Jariwala transitioned to television, participating in several reality shows including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, where her charm and candor earned her a strong fan base.
In connection with her sudden death, the Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report. As investigations continue, tributes from friends, fans, and colleagues continue to pour in, remembering Shefali Jariwala not only for her glamorous on-screen presence but also for her warmth and vibrant personality off-screen.