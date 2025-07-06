R Madhavan applauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas for global success of Heads of State

Actor R Madhavan has lauded Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the global success of her latest action-comedy film Heads of State, which has claimed the top spot as the #1 most trending title on Prime Video worldwide.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), Heads of State premiered on Prime Video on July 2.

Sharing a poster of the film on his Instagram, Madhavan celebrated Chopra Jonas’ achievement, saying, “So proud of you for breaking new grounds and doing all that we dream of. What a wonderful job in the film and you held your own so well. Your victory feels personal.”

Chopra Jonas responded warmly through her Instagram story: “Thank you, my friend. Really appreciate your words of encouragement.”

The film blends high-octane action with comedic flair, following an unlikely alliance between global leaders targeted by a dangerous foreign adversary.

The ensemble cast includes Idris Elba as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and John Cena as US President Will Derringer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Noel Bisset, a sharp MI6 agent navigating through chaos to protect global security.