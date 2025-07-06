Celebs

R Madhavan applauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas for global success of Heads of State

Here's what actor R Madhavan had to say about Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new movie
Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), Heads of State premiered on Prime Video on July 2
Actor R Madhavan has lauded Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the global success of her latest action-comedy film Heads of StateX
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Actor R Madhavan has lauded Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the global success of her latest action-comedy film Heads of State, which has claimed the top spot as the #1 most trending title on Prime Video worldwide.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), Heads of State premiered on Prime Video on July 2.

Sharing a poster of the film on his Instagram, Madhavan celebrated Chopra Jonas’ achievement, saying, “So proud of you for breaking new grounds and doing all that we dream of. What a wonderful job in the film and you held your own so well. Your victory feels personal.”

Chopra Jonas responded warmly through her Instagram story: “Thank you, my friend. Really appreciate your words of encouragement.”

The film blends high-octane action with comedic flair, following an unlikely alliance between global leaders targeted by a dangerous foreign adversary.

The ensemble cast includes Idris Elba as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and John Cena as US President Will Derringer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Noel Bisset, a sharp MI6 agent navigating through chaos to protect global security.

Heads of State also features an impressive supporting cast
From drama to action to comedy, there’s no genre Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t masterX

Heads of State also features an impressive supporting cast, including Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), Heads of State premiered on Prime Video on July 2
Priyanka Chopra Jonas trains hard for Heads of State, shares BTS video with fans
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
R Madhavan
Heads of State

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com