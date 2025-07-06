Rashmika Mandanna on the Deepika Padukone–Sandeep Reddy Vanga row; 'as an actor...'

The recent fallout between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over working hours has reignited debate across the Indian film industry about the demanding schedules faced by actors and crew. Amidst the discussions, actor Rashmika Mandanna talked about the often gruelling and inconsistent nature of work in cinema.

On an interview, Rashmika, ,who worked with Vanga in Animal addressed the broader conversation around fixed working hours.

“Today the whole country is debating about flexible hours and everything,” she said. “But that is for discussion amongst the teams to figure out what works for them. It’s their personal choices, so that’s what I believe in.”

Working hours are worse in Bollywood, stretching from 9 in the morning till 9 in the evening, she explains

Rashmika, who works across multiple regional film industries, pointed out key differences in schedules.

“In the South, Telugu, Kannada, or Tamil industries, we work 9 am to 6 pm. Like it’s our office hours. After the shoot, we spend time with family, we go to sleep, and then head back to work the next day,” she explained.

“In Hindi, I’ve realised it’s a 9 am to 9 pm shift. It’s 12 working hours. As an actor, I’m open to both because this is what my firm requires.”

This contrast highlights how work culture and expectations can vary not just by project, but by industry as well.

While recent discourse has focused on setting reasonable boundaries, Rashmika drew attention to the far more taxing conditions that often go unnoticed.

“There are films where we work around the clock. You start at 9 am and go on till the next day, 9 pm. So you’re working for 36 to 48 hours,” she revealed. “It’s pretty normal.”

She added that in some extreme cases, actors may not return home for 2–3 days, going without rest or sleep to keep up with production timelines. These intense schedules, according to her, are not uncommon and should be part of the broader conversation.