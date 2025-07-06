Who Is Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar co-star

Ranveer Singh may be unleashing his wrath in the gritty first look of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action-spy thriller, but it’s his young co-star Sara Arjun who’s equally turning heads. The 20-year-old actress, seen alongside Singh in the film’s teaser, isn’t new to the spotlight. Here’s everything you need to know about the gifted actor who went from being India’s highest-paid child star to making her adult lead debut in a Bollywood blockbuster.

According to multiple reports, Sara became India’s highest-paid child actor, reportedly earning up to ₹10 crore by the age of 18

She was once paid as much as ₹4 lakh per film, with a string of high-profile performances that collectively grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide—especially with her role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan saga.

Born on June 18, 2005, in Mumbai, Sara began her acting career at the astonishing age of 1 and a half years old. She was born to actor Raj Arjun (Secret Superstar, Thalaivi) and dance instructor Sanya Arjun.

By the time she turned five, she had appeared in over 100 television commercials for brands like McDonald’s, Maggi, and more. Her expressive face and endearing charm quickly made her a household name.

Her film debut came in 2011 with the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal, where she played Nila, the daughter of a man with special needs, portrayed by actor Vikram.

The film was a critical and commercial success, and her emotionally charged performance earned her the Vijay Special Jury Award, along with national recognition.She went on to star in several successful Tamil films including Saivam and Sillu Karupatti, winning awards and nominations for her work.