Who Is Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar co-star

Ranveer Singh may be unleashing his wrath in the gritty first look of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action-spy thriller, but it’s his young co-star Sara Arjun who’s equally turning heads. The 20-year-old actress, seen alongside Singh in the film’s teaser, isn’t new to the spotlight. Here’s everything you need to know about the gifted actor who went from being India’s highest-paid child star to making her adult lead debut in a Bollywood blockbuster.
She was once paid as much as ₹4 lakh per film, with a string of high-profile performances that collectively grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide—especially with her role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan saga.
Born on June 18, 2005, in Mumbai, Sara began her acting career at the astonishing age of 1 and a half years old. She was born to actor Raj Arjun (Secret Superstar, Thalaivi) and dance instructor Sanya Arjun.
By the time she turned five, she had appeared in over 100 television commercials for brands like McDonald’s, Maggi, and more. Her expressive face and endearing charm quickly made her a household name.
The film was a critical and commercial success, and her emotionally charged performance earned her the Vijay Special Jury Award, along with national recognition.She went on to star in several successful Tamil films including Saivam and Sillu Karupatti, winning awards and nominations for her work.
Sara's talent has transcended language barriers. She’s acted in Hindi films like Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, 404, The Song of Scorpions, Jai Ho, and Ajeeb Daastaans. She also played roles Tamil blockbusters like Saivam, Sillu Karupatti; Malayalam cinema in Ann Maria Kalippilaanu (2016) and Telugu film Dagudumootha Dandakor (2015).
This multilingual versatility has allowed her to take on diverse, emotionally rich characters across regional and mainstream industries.
Now at age 20, Sara Arjun is making her official adult lead debut in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, opposite Ranveer Singh.
The action-spy thriller is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and its teaser features Sara as the sole female face revealed so far. Details about her role are under wraps, but her presence in a male-dominated, high-octane action film signals a new and bold chapter in her career.
Sara comes from an artistic lineage. Her father Raj Arjun has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Secret Superstar and Raees, while her mother Sanya Arjun plays an active role in managing Sara’s career. Her younger brother Suhaan is also part of the entertainment industry.
She’s trained in multiple art forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak, hip-hop, gymnastics, and boxing, making her not just camera-ready, but also a strong physical performer.
Besides Dhurandhar, Sara also has other projects in the pipeline, including the gritty Tamil crime drama Quotation Gang, and is rumoured to be in talks for a second lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
