Before Deepika Padukone, this Indian actor from Karnataka conquered Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

US war hero in Hollywood

Not just a movie star, Sabu became a naturalised American citizen in 1944 and joined the US Army Air Forces during World War II. He served bravely as a tail gunner, flew combat missions in the Pacific, and was awarded several honours, including the Distinguished Flying Cross — a rare feat for someone who just years earlier was caring for elephants in South India.

In 1960, Sabu was immortalised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (6251 Hollywood Blvd), becoming the first Indian-origin actor to receive this honour. This was decades before the Walk of Fame became a regular stop for celebrities worldwide. Yet, despite this monumental achievement, Sabu’s name rarely comes up in today’s pop culture conversations. His death in 1963, at just 39 due to a heart attack, further contributed to his legacy being forgotten.

Sabu’s story is not just about films — it’s about breaking barriers, redefining identity and becoming a global icon against all odds. In an age when India was still under colonial rule, he was starring in international blockbusters, charming audiences and winning military honours in the West.