Before Deepika Padukone, this Indian actor from Karnataka conquered Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

India’s first star in Hollywood wasn’t a modern-day Bollywood icon, but a mahout’s son from Mysore who conquered global cinema nearly a century ago. While Deepika Padukone made headlines in 2024 as the first Indian national to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the truth is, she wasn’t the first Indian-origin talent to leave a mark there. That distinction belongs to Sabu Dastagir, an often-forgotten icon who became a global sensation long before India had a film industry of its own making waves internationally.
Born in 1924 in Karapura, near Mysore, Karnataka, Sabu came from humble beginnings — his father was an elephant handler. At just 11 years old, fate intervened when he was discovered by British filmmaker Robert Flaherty, who cast him in Elephant Boy (1937), a film based on Rudyard Kipling’s Toomai of the Elephants. The film made Sabu an instant star in both Britain and Hollywood.
Sabu captivated Western audiences with his charisma and screen presence in a string of exotic adventure films: The Drum (1938), The Thief of Bagdad (1940), The Jungle Book (1942), where he played Mowgli, Arabian Nights (1942), Cobra Woman (1944) and more. His boyish charm and wide-eyed wonder made him one of the most sought-after actors of his time, especially in fantasy epics set in mystical lands inspired by India and the Middle East.
US war hero in Hollywood
Not just a movie star, Sabu became a naturalised American citizen in 1944 and joined the US Army Air Forces during World War II. He served bravely as a tail gunner, flew combat missions in the Pacific, and was awarded several honours, including the Distinguished Flying Cross — a rare feat for someone who just years earlier was caring for elephants in South India.
In 1960, Sabu was immortalised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (6251 Hollywood Blvd), becoming the first Indian-origin actor to receive this honour. This was decades before the Walk of Fame became a regular stop for celebrities worldwide. Yet, despite this monumental achievement, Sabu’s name rarely comes up in today’s pop culture conversations. His death in 1963, at just 39 due to a heart attack, further contributed to his legacy being forgotten.
Sabu’s story is not just about films — it’s about breaking barriers, redefining identity and becoming a global icon against all odds. In an age when India was still under colonial rule, he was starring in international blockbusters, charming audiences and winning military honours in the West.