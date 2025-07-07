Caterina Murino announces her first pregnancy

Italian actor Caterina Murino, best known for starring in Casino Royale, is expecting her first child with her partner and lawyer Edouard Rigaud.
The 47-year-old actor shared the news in an interview with a French publication.
Murino revealed that she conceived through in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF — an assisted reproductive technology often used to help people conceive a child. She also shared that she had previously experienced two miscarriages before this pregnancy.
‘At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature. You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes,’ she said in the interview.
Asked about her pregnancy so far, the actor said she has been feeling well and hasn’t experienced common symptoms. ‘I haven’t had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia’. She added: She confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy, with the due date set for late summer.
Murino rose to internationalwith the James Bondo Casino Royale. Released in 2006, the action thriller was directed by Martin Campbell and featured Daniel Craig in his first outing as James Bond. Murino played Solange Dimitrios, a role that brought her widespread recognition as a Bond girl.
In addition to Casino Royale, the actor has been part of a several other film and television projects, including the Spanish horror-thriller Venicephrenia, the upcoming Apple TV + series Disclaimer, and the Italian comedy Se son rose.
Murino and Rigaud began dating in 2019 and have largely kept their relationship private. The actor’s candid remarks about her IVF journey and experience with pregnancy at 47 have been praised by fans and fellow artists, many of whom have celebrated her openness and honesty. This will be Murino’s first child.