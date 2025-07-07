Caterina Murino announces her first pregnancy

‘At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature. You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes,’ she said in the interview.

Asked about her pregnancy so far, the actor said she has been feeling well and hasn’t experienced common symptoms. ‘I haven’t had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia’. She added: She confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy, with the due date set for late summer.

Murino rose to internationalwith the James Bondo Casino Royale. Released in 2006, the action thriller was directed by Martin Campbell and featured Daniel Craig in his first outing as James Bond. Murino played Solange Dimitrios, a role that brought her widespread recognition as a Bond girl.