Dakota Johnson on making feature directorial debut: It's really close to my heart

Materialists actor Dakota Johnson says she is planning to direct a feature film starring her Cha Cha Real Smooth co-star Vanessa Burghardt.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked by the reporters at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival about her feature directorial debut.

Dakota Johnson set to direct Vanessa Burghardt

‘I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon. And it’s really close to my heart and very close to TeaTime (her production banner). We’re making it with Vanessa Burghardt, who played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She’s an incredible autistic actress,’ Johnson said.

‘I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature. I don’t have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well, and … I just won’t let anybody else do it,’ she added.