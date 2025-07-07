Scarlett Johansson becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor of all time with ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Scarlett Johansson has cemented her place in Hollywood history by becoming the highest-grossing lead actor at the global box office, thanks to the roaring success of Jurassic World: Rebirth. The milestone puts her ahead of Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, marking a significant shift in box office rankings.

The record-breaking news comes four years after Scarlett's final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow

Taking on the role of Zora Bennett, a tough ex-military operative, Johansson leads the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise, replacing Chris Pratt as the face of the dinosaur saga.

In just its first six days of global release, Jurassic World: Rebirth earned a massive $318 million, making it one of the biggest openings of 2025, second only to the Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2.

According to data, this launch boosts Johansson’s career total to $14.8 billion from films where she held a lead or lead ensemble role. More than half of that ($8.7 billion) comes from her performances as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in Marvel blockbusters like The Avengers series and Captain America: Civil War.

Her box office clout extends beyond Marvel. The tally also includes prominent roles in Iron Man 2 and voice performances as Ash, the rock-loving porcupine, in the Sing animated franchise.