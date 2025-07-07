Scarlett Johansson becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor of all time with ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Scarlett Johansson has cemented her place in Hollywood history by becoming the highest-grossing lead actor at the global box office, thanks to the roaring success of Jurassic World: Rebirth. The milestone puts her ahead of Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, marking a significant shift in box office rankings.
Taking on the role of Zora Bennett, a tough ex-military operative, Johansson leads the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise, replacing Chris Pratt as the face of the dinosaur saga.
In just its first six days of global release, Jurassic World: Rebirth earned a massive $318 million, making it one of the biggest openings of 2025, second only to the Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2.
According to data, this launch boosts Johansson’s career total to $14.8 billion from films where she held a lead or lead ensemble role. More than half of that ($8.7 billion) comes from her performances as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in Marvel blockbusters like The Avengers series and Captain America: Civil War.
Her box office clout extends beyond Marvel. The tally also includes prominent roles in Iron Man 2 and voice performances as Ash, the rock-loving porcupine, in the Sing animated franchise.
She surpasses Samuel L. Jackson, who held the previous record with $14.6 billion, including lead ensemble credits for Pixar’s The Incredibles series. Robert Downey Jr. ranks third with $14.2 billion, fueled largely by his nine-film run as Tony Stark/Iron Man.
Interestingly, Tom Hanks is the only non-Marvel actor among the top five grossers, reflecting the franchise's near-total dominance over the past decade of box office earnings.
Downey Jr.’s total notably excludes his Oscar-winning supporting role in Oppenheimer, which grossed $976 million globally but doesn't count towards lead actor rankings.
While Scarlett's lead seems solid for now, the race isn't over. Robert Downey Jr. may have a shot at reclaiming the top spot with Avengers: Doomsday set to release in December 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey jokingly ‘confirmed’ dating rumours in an interview
When asked if Jonathan is dating Scarlett, both answered “yes”, and she added playfully, “You heard it here first.” The pair have been seen kissing at several Jurassic World Rebirth premieres, which fueled the dating speculation.
Jonathan Bailey remarked, “I believe in being able to show the love in all the ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to.”
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.