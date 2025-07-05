Jurassic World Rebirth roars at global box office, crosses $100M with nostalgic bite

According to reports, the film pulled in a solid ₹9 crore on its opening day in India. It witnessed an encouraging response from urban centers, with occupancy rates among English-speaking viewers reaching nearly 29% in 3D and 26.5% in 2D formats. Cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru emerged as top-performing markets for the film in terms of both screenings and audience turnout.

Globally, the Gareth Edwards-directed spectacle has already crossed $100 million at the box office. As of Thursday, Jurassic World: Rebirth raked in $104.6 million worldwide, with $48.8 million of that coming from overseas markets. Friday’s release in India and France brought the film’s international footprint to 82 territories. China led the charge with $21.9 million in three days and a dominant 50% market share. South Korea held strong at No. 1 for three consecutive days with $2.8 million, while Australia brought in $2.5 million by Friday. The UK and Ireland added $1.8 million on Thursday alone, pushing their total to $4.5 million. Germany, battling a heatwave, still managed $2.1 million. Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Chile and several Asian markets also posted remarkable numbers, with Brazil and Chile setting franchise records.

Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, Jurassic World: Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh film in the beloved dinosaur saga. Fueled by nostalgia, cutting-edge effects, and global star power, the film is off to a flying start.