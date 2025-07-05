Jurassic World Rebirth roars at global box office, crosses $100M with nostalgic bite

The dinosaurs are back and so is the box office buzz. Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest chapter in the legendary Jurassic saga, made a thunderous entry in Indian theatres on Friday, outperforming several homegrown titles. The film surpassed the opening day figures of Bollywood releases like Maa (Kajol), Sitaare Zameen Par (Aamir Khan), and Metro… In Dino (Anurag Basu), and even raced ahead of Brad Pitt’s much-anticipated F1 film in India.
According to reports, the film pulled in a solid ₹9 crore on its opening day in India. It witnessed an encouraging response from urban centers, with occupancy rates among English-speaking viewers reaching nearly 29% in 3D and 26.5% in 2D formats. Cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru emerged as top-performing markets for the film in terms of both screenings and audience turnout.
Globally, the Gareth Edwards-directed spectacle has already crossed $100 million at the box office. As of Thursday, Jurassic World: Rebirth raked in $104.6 million worldwide, with $48.8 million of that coming from overseas markets. Friday’s release in India and France brought the film’s international footprint to 82 territories. China led the charge with $21.9 million in three days and a dominant 50% market share. South Korea held strong at No. 1 for three consecutive days with $2.8 million, while Australia brought in $2.5 million by Friday. The UK and Ireland added $1.8 million on Thursday alone, pushing their total to $4.5 million. Germany, battling a heatwave, still managed $2.1 million. Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Chile and several Asian markets also posted remarkable numbers, with Brazil and Chile setting franchise records.
Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, Jurassic World: Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh film in the beloved dinosaur saga. Fueled by nostalgia, cutting-edge effects, and global star power, the film is off to a flying start.