Dhurandhar teaser sparks backlash over Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s 20-year age gap

While the film’s plot is still under wraps, the optics of the pairing raised questions about yet another potentially mismatched on-screen romance. The concern isn’t new, but it’s increasingly relevant: why are significantly (emphasis on the significantly) younger women still being case opposite middle-aged men in major commercial films?

To be fair, nothing in the teaser confirms a romantic subplot between Ranveer and Sara. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios, is said to be inspired by the life of India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval — which hints at a political action thriller.

But given Bollywood’s track record, audiences are understandably cautious. If this pairing does turn romantic, it would follow a pattern that viewers are beginning to grow weary of.

With names like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna on the cast list, Dhurandhar is clearly aiming big. The teaser promises high-stakes storytelling, intense performances and a cinematic scale. But despite all that, the most talked-about detail remains the 20-year difference between its lead actors.